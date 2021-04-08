Kamloops Mounties looking for suspects after Sahali liquor store held up by trio on Wednesday night

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police are hoping tips from the public will help them track down suspects after a Kamloops liquor store was robbed on Wednesday night.

Police were called to a store in the 900-block of Columbia Street West at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a robbery.

Store employees told investigators two men and a woman entered the store around 10:50 p.m. and grabbed 15 to 20 bottles of liquor and a box of alcoholic iced tea. The trio is then alleged to have sprayed both employees with bear spray before fleeing.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said police and a dog unit were not able to locate suspects. Mounties are reviewing video surveillance from the liquor store and neighbouring businesses.

“If you noticed anyone walking or running away from the area around that time of night, or maybe your neighbour and their friends came home with an inordinate number of liquor bottles, please let us know,” Evelyn said.

The first suspect is described as a tall, lanky white man wearing darker clothes and a bandana as a mask, either white or red and white.

The second suspect is described as a man, possibly First Nations, wearing dark clothing and standing shorter than the first suspect.

The third suspect is described as a woman, possibly First Nations, in her mid-30s, heavy-set and standing approximately five-foot-three. She had long, black “unkempt” hair, according to police, with very dirty hands, a Canadian accent and a gruff voice.

The third suspect was wearing a mask, a large baggy hoodie and black baggy pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.