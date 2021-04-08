City of Kamloops wants to hear from residents about curbside organic waste collection.

Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops is launching a survey and hosting two virtual information sessions to hear residents’ thoughts and gather information about curbside organic waste collection.

The city said the survey, which is open until May 18, will help them identify residents’ current composting habits, their priorities and concerns.

They also hope to measure overall support for the organic waste collection project.

In a statement, Glen Farrow, the city’s streets and environmental services manager, said survey results will help shape future design of the collection service.

“What we learn from this survey—including what people currently do with their organic waste and what their primary concerns are about an organics program—will help inform how we approach the project’s design and what collection model will work best for our community,” Farrow said.

According to the city, survey data will also help city staff select routes for the upcoming pilot.

Council had authorized staff to move ahead with a three-phased approach to developing a residential organics collection program in December 2020.

According to the city, residents had identified organic waste collection as one of the top three supported policy changes. A poll on the City of Kamloops’ Let’s Talk page indicated that of the 1,555 people who responded, 84 per cent support the organics collection program.

The city said an organic waste collection program is estimated to reduce the city’s carbon dioxide emissions by 2,800 tonnes per year, the equivalent to removing around 600 passenger vehicles from the roads.

The city would also save $1 million per year in costs related to landfill capacity.

Phase 1 of the organic collection project involves public consultation, and will be underway until June 2021.

Phase 2 involves the pilot program, is scheduled to begin for single and multi-family homes in the fall. This will test organic waste collection in up to five different areas, representing a range of attitudes and habits, according to the city.

Phase 3 will see the implementation of organics collection for all single and multi-family households.

The survey can be taken online through the City of Kamloops’ Lets Talk website, where residents can also find more information about the collection program.

The city said residents can also request paper copies of the survey. All survey respondents can enter to win one of three $100 gift certificates to local garden and landscaping stores.

The two information sessions will be held through Zoom on Wednesday, April 14 from 12 to 1 p.m., and Thursday, April 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The sessions will feature presentations from Marcia Dick, project lead and the city’s solid waste services analyst, and the rest of the project team. The sessions will outline the project’s background, discuss concerns heard to date, and answer questions.

According to the city, recordings of the information sessions will be posted on the city’s Let’s Talk page.