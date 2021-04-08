Kamloops judge has warning for youth as COVID-19 variant cases spread in B.C.

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops judge had a warning Thursday for young people in B.C. to be careful given COVID-19 variants making the rounds in the province.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame was presiding over a brief hearing involving a teenaged girl who had been jailed for violating conditions of a previous sentence by attending a party and consuming alcohol.

Frame told the teen, who was appearing via video from a youth jail, that now is not the time to be socializing.

“This is not a minor matter for young people,” Frame said.

“Young people are getting very sick from these variants.”

The girl, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was released from custody after spending two weeks behind bars.