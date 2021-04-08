Overnight closures on Coquihalla Highway cleared

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 6:25 a.m.

DriveBC reports vehicle incidents have been cleared on the Coquihalla Highway overnight.

The first was between Merritt and the Coquihalla and was cleared as of 3:30 a.m.

DriveBC tweeted that all incidents between Hope and Merritt were clear as of 4 a.m.

UPDATE 10:15 p.m.

The Coquihalla is now also closed southbound between Merritt and the summit due to a vehicle incident.

There is no estimated time of opening for either closure.

DriveBC says its next update is due at 12:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL 8:25 p.m.

The Coquihalla is closed northbound between Hope and Merritt due to multiple spun-out semi trucks.

DriveBC announced the highway was closed to northbound traffic at 7:45 p.m. due to several trucks stuck at the snowshed.

Motorists heading south are also seeing major delays as crews clear an earlier incident.

Severe weather was expected on the highway for the next 48-hours.

There is no estimated time of opening.