The Kamloops Chamber of Commerce will present the Annual Business Excellence Awards for 2021

Photo: Kamloops Chamber of Commerce

The Kamloops Chamber of Commerce and MNP announced Wednesday that the 35th-annual Business Excellence Awards will go forward this year.

"The Business Excellence Awards is an opportunity to celebrate local business in Kamloops. They are our neighbours, partners and friends who work diligently for our community creating the culture and charm we all enjoy" Acacia Pangilinan, executive director for the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release.

“I encourage you to take a moment to nominate the hardworking and deserving businesses around our community, in one of 16 award categories - let’s continue to show them support.”

In those 16 categories, residents can nominate emerging startup companies, local legends or innovative entrepreneurs, to name a few.

The Kamloops Chamber of Commerce has recognized the resilience and ingenuity of businesses through this program since 1986. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, this years awards will be live-streamed through four Kamloops partner restaurants.

”At MNP, we believe in supporting the communities where we live and being part of these awards for the third year has been an amazing opportunity to support local businesses,” said Jessy Sra, senior manager for MNP.

“We work with entrepreneurs every day to help them realize their business dreams, and it is exciting to see any business being recognized for the great work they do in this community, for their employees and their customers."

In 2020, the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce put over $40,000 back into local businesses through the award program, which they hope to exceed this year.

Nominations will be open until 11:59 p.m. on May 31. Finalists will be announced in July and the awards show will take place in October.

To nominate a business, click here.