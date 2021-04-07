City of Kamloops said they are planning several road upgrades this summer

Photo: City of Kamloops

Several roadways in the Tournament Capital are expected to see upgrades over the summer, with the city advising residents to watch for traffic closures and signage in the months to come.

According to a statement from the City of Kamloops, Schreiner Street will be closed, with the exception of local traffic, starting April 12.

The city said traffic will also be impacted by this project.

The street will be stripped and repaved between Edgemont and Bossert avenues, according to the city. Water and sanitary castings will also be replaced, and a pedestrian shoulder will also be painted.

The contractor for this project, BA Dawson Blacktop Ltd., is expected to complete their work on the roadway by May.

Construction is scheduled to occur from Monday to Saturday, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The city said some evening work along this stretch may be required.

The City of Kamloops is planning other roadwork projects throughout the summer.

Westmount Drive will be under construction starting this week. The city said this project will include water service replacements, drainage and sanitary upgrades, and the addition of a pedestrian walkway.

Columbia Street will be repaved from Notre Dame Drive to McGill Road, according to the city. Some sections of Notre Dame and Summit Drive will also have paving work done.

The city said the Columbia Street project will begin in May.

Victoria Street, between Eighth Avenue and 13th Avenue, including sections of Landsdowne Street and Battle Street, will be repaved. The project is scheduled for late summer, according to city staff.

Fleetwood Avenue will be repaved, and a new sidewalk constructed.

Workers will be completing utility work along Comazzetto Road. The sidewalk will be extended, and road repaved as part of the project, according to the city.

Crews will also begin constructing a multi-use pathway along Summit Drive as part of the Summit-Downtown Active Transportation Connection project.

Up-to-date information on detours and traffic impacts can be found on the city’s website.

City staff remind the public to expect delays, exercise caution and courtesy, and obey all traffic control personnel and signage when driving in construction areas.