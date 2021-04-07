Kamloops region sees increase in COVID-19 infections, but numbers remain relatively low

Photo: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

The Kamloops region saw a substantial increase in new confirmed cases of COVID-19 last week, but infection numbers locally remain far lower than they were in January and February.

According to data released on Wednesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the Kamloops local health area recorded 48 new cases of COVID-19 between March 28 and April 3.

That number is up from 30 the week before — an increase of more than 50 per cent — but down sharply from a high of 161 new cases recorded between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.

Between Jan. 3 and March 6, the Kamloops local health area averaged 109 new cases of COVID-19 per week. Over the last month, the region has averaged 44 new cases per week.

The region recorded 346 cases of COVID-19 in all of 2020.

The Kamloops local health area includes the city as well as Sun Peaks, Chase, Barriere, Logan Lake and Savona.