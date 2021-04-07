TRU and City of Kamloops join up to host an event encouraging residents to clean up Kamloops

Photo: TRU Sustainability Office A Trash Bash event from a past year.

The Kamloops Community Trash Bash will be taking place next week, with city residents encouraged to clean up litter in homes, workplaces and outdoor spaces.

The event, now in its 24th year, is a joint project between the TRU sustainability office and the City of Kamloops’ sustainability services department.

It will take place over four days, from April 15 to April 18.

According to a statement from TRU, the objective is to encourage people to pick up litter anywhere they want in the community.

People are encouraged to pick up trash on their own, or with those in their bubble, adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.

On Thursday, April 15 and Friday, April 16, people at work are encouraged to clean up trash in and around their workplace.

On Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18, all Kamloops citizens are encouraged to clean up trash in their homes, streets, parks or anywhere else.

For everyone who registers, there will be a draw prize for a $50 TRU bookstore gift card taking place each Friday until April 16.

Over the four event days, special prizes will be given out to the team with the best name, three teams with the most bizarre pieces of trash, and the team with the most “trash bashed,” which must be proved by submitting a photo of the trash pile collected.

The team who picks up the most garbage will win a lunch at the TRU Culinary Arts From Scratch Cafe.

There will also be three prize packs given for the most beautiful backgrounds of any selfies taken during the event.

According to TRU, teams can be any size, from one participant to several.

Participants should practice physical distancing and wear masks if desired. Trash Bash organizers also instruct participants to wear gloves while picking up litter, washing their hands properly during and after the event.

People shouldn’t pick up anything they aren’t comfortable with for any reason, including items that are too heavy, broken glass and needles.

Recycling for appropriate items is also encouraged.

Those interested in participating can register by sending an email to [email protected] with Trash Bash included in the subject line, pledging to pick up trash on any of the four event days.