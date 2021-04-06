Police seized weapons from a Brocklehurst apartment on Monday following an hours-long standoff

Photo: Tim Petruk Police were on scene at a Brocklehurst apartment building, where a man had barricaded himself on a patio on Monday evening.

Police used a long-range “impact weapon” to subdue a barricaded man Monday and end an hours-long standoff in a Brocklehurst apartment.

Emergency crews were called to the Sagebrush Manor apartments on the corner of Holt Street and Tranquille Road at about 4:15 on Monday for a report of a distraught, armed and barricaded man, according to RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn.

According to Evelyn, the RCMP’s emergency response team was called in after frontline officers were unable to de-escalate the situation.

One of the Sagebrush Manor buildings was evacuated as a precaution.

The man was taken into custody shortly after 7 p.m.

“This situation posed a risk to everyone involved, including the residents who were evacuated from the building,” Evelyn said.

“Thanks to the response provided and the utilization of the less-lethal intervention option, the man was taken into custody with what appeared to be only minor injuries and no one else was hurt.”

Evelyn said investigators seized weapons from the apartment after the man’s arrest.