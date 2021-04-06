COVID-19 exposure reported at Westsyde secondary, Interior Health says

Photo: Castanet Staff

Another Kamloops school has been added to Interior Health’s list of school COVID-19 exposures.

Westsyde secondary was added to the list on Tuesday, reporting potential exposures to the virus on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

Westsyde secondary was previously on the exposure list in February.

There are now five Kamloops-area schools on the list — Westsyde, NorKam secondary, Brocklehurst middle, Westmount elementary and Logan Lake elementary.

Health officials will contact everyone being directed to self-isolate.