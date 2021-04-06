TRU signs education agreement with group of Jamaican colleges

Photo: Contributed

Thompson Rivers University has signed an agreement with a group of Jamaican post-secondary institutions allowing psychology students to transfer credits to complete the bachelor degrees in Kamloops.

“This agreement gives Jamaican community college students a direct path to a Canadian degree in psychology,” Laurie Robinson, TRU's director of international partnerships and business development, said in a press release.

“TRU offers students small class sizes and experiential learning, with outcomes which include a Canadian bachelor’s degree and eligibility for up to a three-year post-graduation work permit.”

This partnership, between TRU and the Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica (CCCJ), allows those who have taken two years of a CCCJ-approved psychology associate degree to transfer to TRU’s bachelor of arts in psychology program.

Successful applicants will be permitted into their third year upon enrolment, and students will also have access to TRU's co-op arts program.

At the end of the successful tenure at TRU, they will receive a bachelor of arts degree with a major in psychology.

A TRU-CCCJ information session will be held on April 7 at 11 a.m. Registration is available here.

International enrolment at TRU typically exceeds 3,500 students per semester, with students coming from more than 100 regions worldwide.