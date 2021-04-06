Kamloops man handed two-year jail sentence for rape of daughter's 15-year-old friend

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops business owner who raped his teenaged daughter’s sleeping friend in an “opportunistic” attack has been ordered to spend two years behind bars.

The 46-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of his victim.

The man admitted he raped the 15-year-old girl as she slept in his daughter’s bed on July 23, 2018.

The girl told police she awoke to find him engaged in forced intercourse. She said he then began to blame her and attempt to convince her not to report the incident to police.

The girl had been drinking with the man’s son prior to the attack.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey said the rape was made worse by the fact the victim, who was experiencing a tumultuous childhood, saw the man’s home as a safe place.

Court heard the girl attempted suicide after the incident and has engaged in other self-harm.

“I don’t expect anybody to know deep down how much this has affected my life and trust,” the girl said in a letter read in court.

In a pre-sentence report, the rape was described as “opportunistic.”

Court heard the man initially pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea after his DNA was confirmed to have been found on the girl’s underwear.

The man owns a local business, which cannot be identified under the publication ban. Court heard he is the breadwinner in his household and he has worried a jail sentence might "bankrupt his family."

The man, who has expressed remorse for the attack, wept openly in court while Dickey read his sentence.

Dickey sentenced the man to jail on Tuesday for two years less a day, meaning his sentence will be served in a provincial prison. Following his jail term, the man will spend two years on probation.

He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and register as a sex offender for 20 years.