Valleyview secondary back on Interior Health's list of schools with COVID-19 exposure

Photo: Castanet Staff

Valleyview secondary is back on Interior Health’s COVID-19 school exposure list.

The high school was added to the list on Thursday, reporting potential exposure events between Jan. 27 and Jan. 29.

Valleyview is one of four Kamloops-Thompson school district high schools on the list, joining Sa-Hali, NorKam and Westsyde secondaries.

District elementary schools Beattie, Aberdeen and Arthur Stevenson are also on the list, as is Twin Rivers Education Centre, SD73’s continuing education facility.

Independent Catholic school St. Ann's Academy is also on the exposure list.