New team will focus on an education-first approach, according to the city

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kamloops announced Thursday its new community services division has begun operating in the Tournament Capital.

The division, formerly known as bylaw services, has been restructured to better fit community needs, according to a news release from the city.

“We are working towards an education-first approach to difficult solutions, whether they are nuisance properties, social issues, or animal control issues,” Byron McCorkell, the city’s community and protective services director, said in a statement.

“We will do our best to come to solutions and understandings and not rely solely on enforcement.”

McCorkell said officers will still distribute tickets when required.

As part of the restructuring, new community services officers will undergo enhanced training and will try to strengthen relationships with local businesses, social agencies and other partners, according to the news release.

“It’s a shift in how we interact with our residents,” said Tammy Blundell, the city’s community services manager.

“We’re not just about parking tickets and barking dogs anymore. We’re about helping the community deal with the impacts of some of the social issues we’re facing.”