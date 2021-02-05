After over a decade in parliament, McLeod said it was time for a change

Photo: Facebook

Cathy McLeod knew it was time for a change.

She said after years of giving politics her all, it was time to look at the next chapter.

“Every time there’s a possible election, you need to look at, do you have four years that you want to commit,” McLeod told Castanet Kamloops.

“After 12 years, I have given this job 100 per cent in terms of time, energy, passion. And so I was thinking it was time for me to certainly not retire, but perhaps look at something different.”

On Thursday morning, McLeod, MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, announced that she does not intend to run for re-election. She has won four consecutive terms with over a decade served in Parliament, and has held a number of appointments as a parliamentary secretary before being elected to represent the region.

“I wasn’t necessarily a flashy member of parliament, but I like to think I was a get-things-done-quietly, respectful member of parliament,” McLeod said.

McLeod said there are many projects in her time in Ottawa of which she is proud.

“When I go throughout the riding, and I see the road improvements, the water, the sewage, the recreation facilities, the programs, the services, I know that working in partnership with communities, with groups, to get these done has been incredibly important, because it's made these communities a better place,” she said.

McLeod said she plans to support the new Conservative candidate in the riding, and will continue to focus on her responsibilities as MP until the next election.

When asked if there is anyone in mind for her replacement, McLeod said the local Conservative association will be responsible for taking on the process of selecting another candidate.

“That’s a conversation for another day,” she said.