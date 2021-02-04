One Kamloops care home outbreak grows slowly, another plateaus

Photo: Contributed

While one Kamloops long-term care facility COVID-19 outbreak is seeing slow growth, the other appears to have plateaued.

According to Interior Health, the outbreak at Westsyde Care Residences grew by two cases on Thursday, now sitting at 21 — 10 residents and 11 staff. All 21 cases are active.

At Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Centre, health officials reported 25 cases Thursday — 17 residents and eight staff, with three active cases. Those numbers are unchanged from Wednesday.

No deaths have been associated with the Westsyde Care Residences outbreak, but two Gemstone residents have died after contracting COVID-19.