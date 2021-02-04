Oliver Creek forest service road closed by ministry after deemed unstable

Photo: Castanet Staff

A forest service road north of Kamloops has been closed after being deemed unsafe and unstable by B.C.’s forestry watchdog.

Oliver Creek forest service road, north of McLure just off Highway 5, was reviewed as part of an audit by the Forest Practices Board.

"BCTS [BC Timber Sales] complied with requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act. However, auditors found one of the TSL holders did not ensure a section of the Oliver Creek forest service road was safe for industrial use, and several TSL holders' practices for assessing fire hazard require improvement," Kevin Kriese, chair of the Forest Practices Board, said in a press release.

"The section of forest service road is unstable and has had several landslides that deposited sediment into Oliver Creek, which is an important fish stream. Since the audit took place, the ministry has closed the road."

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.'s independent oversight agency for proper forest and range practices.

The board assesses practices on public lands and determines whether government enforcement is appropriate, while recommending legislation improvements.