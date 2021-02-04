Kamloops Mountie saves overdose victim by administering Narcan

Photo: Rob Gibson

A Kamloops police officer's quick thinking may have saved a man's life last week.

Just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 25, RCMP officers saw a man unconscious just outside the Battle Street detachment on a bench.

After checking the man's pulse, an officer realized it was weak and he wasn't breathing, Mounties said. The officer then gave him a nasal dose of Narcan and was able to wake the man briefly, according to a press release.

“Luckily the officer had the quick sense to recognize what kind of medical emergency was occurring and take fast action to prevent a potentially lethal overdose,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

Narcan is a medicine used to temporarily block the effects of opioids and the man regained consciousness temporarily.

After losing consciousness again, he was taken to hospital by police and his medical treatment continued.