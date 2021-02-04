Shoppers Drug Mart in Kamloops reports positive test for employee

Photo: Contributed

An employee at Shoppers Drug Mart on Summit Drive in Sahali has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Loblaws.

As posted on the comapny's website Thursday, the infected individual last worked on Monday.

At this time, there are no additional details pertaining to the one case and no other cases have been reported.

The Kamloops Shoppers is working with public health who will notify anyone who came into close contact with the individual.

Loblaws regularly updates COVID-19 cases in their stores on the website.