Sa-Hali secondary not an outbreak and will stay open despite surging COVID-19 cases, Interior Health says

Two-hundred forty-eight students and 13 staff are self-isolating at Sa-Hali secondary, but health officials do not believe the school itself is the site of significant spread.

Those numbers are in addition to the 13 students and three staff members who have recently tested positive for the virus, Sa-Hali principal Rachael Sdoutz said in a newsletter sent to parents on Thursday.

“Although these numbers are high and alarming, we can be comforted by the fact that Interior Health is working to ensure that those who may have been impacted by the virus are being asked to stay home and keep the community safer,” Sdoutz said in the letter.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Interior Health chief medical health officer Albert de Villiers said the school hasn’t been classified as an outbreak because contact tracing efforts have shown most cases among Sa-Hali students and staff are coming from the community.

“We’ve seen cases, but it looks like most of the cases are coming from the community,” he said.

“There might be limited spread in the school.”

De Villiers said IH has no plans to order Sa-Hali to close or shift to online learning.

“We’ve never actually done that,” he said.

“I can’t see that happening at this point. We’ve been working closely with the schools for the last year.”

While Sa-Hali remains open, Kamloops-Thompson school district Supt. Terry Sullivan told Castanet Kamloops only about 20 per cent of the school’s students — roughly 180 of 900 pupils — are showing up for class.

Sdoutz’s note to parents ended on a hopeful note.

“I have every faith that we will get through these difficult days,” she said.

“We will continue to do our best in ensuring a safe and strong school, committed to excellence and well-being. I have seen the resilience in our staff and our students. We have one of the best learning communities in School District 73 and will not be brought down.”