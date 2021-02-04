Former New Zealand politician accused of murdering his wife asks Supreme Court of Canada to find him not guilty

Photo: Flickr The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa.

A former New Zealand politician whose first-degree murder conviction was thrown out by B.C.’s highest court last year is asking the Supreme Court of Canada to find him not guilty once and for all.

Peter Beckett has been free on bail for more than a month but he’s not yet out of the woods.

Beckett’s wife, Laura Letts-Beckett, drowned in Upper Arrow Lake near Revelstoke on Aug. 18, 2010. Her death was initially believed by police to have been an accident.

Beckett was arrested in August of 2011. He stood trial twice — first in Kamloops, which resulted in a hung jury and a mistrial, and then in Kelowna, where he was convicted.

In a hearing last summer in the B.C. Court of Appeal, Beckett appealed his conviction on a number of grounds, including claims a prosecutor made improper submissions to the jury and the judge erred in providing instructions.

The court agreed and overturned Beckett’s conviction, but the Crown has since appealed that decision to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Beckett filed a cross-appeal with the high court last week, asking for an acquittal to be entered in his case — something the B.C. Court of Appeal stopped short of doing.

“The Crown’s efforts to negate the ‘other reasonable possibility’ of accident [at trial] fell far short of what would be required beyond a reasonable doubt,” reads Beckett’s cross-appeal.

“The respondent urges this court to allow the application for leave to cross-appeal, find the verdict was unreasonable and accordingly enter an acquittal

The Crown has said it will not try Beckett a third time.

His fate is in the hands of the Supreme Court of Canada. If the court decides not to hear the Crown appeal, he will remain a free man. He would only be sent back to prison in the event of the court agreeing to hear the Crown appeal and then siding with the Crown.

Lawyers are expected to return to a Kamloops courtroom in March, at which time they hope to have a better idea of what the Supreme Court of Canada will do.

In August 2010, court heard, Beckett and Letts-Beckett were on vacation at Shelter Bay at Upper Arrow Lake.

On the evening of Letts-Beckett’s death, she and Beckett were riding in their Zodiac on Upper Arrow Lake. Letts-Beckett, who was not a strong swimmer, drowned in the lake. No one witnessed the incident.

Through both trials, prosecutors contended Beckett killed Letts-Beckett out of greed, hoping to cash in on life insurance payouts and her teachers' pension.

No physical evidence of Beckett’s involvement in his wife’s death was presented at either trial. The case against him was entirely circumstantial.

Beckett has steadfastly maintained his innocence throughout, claiming Letts simply fell off the boat and drowned before he could save her.

Beckett spent more than nine years in prison between his arrest in 2011 and his release on bail in December.