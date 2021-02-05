Kamloops residents discuss their concerns about outbreaks and exposures

With the number of school exposure events rising and outbreaks declared in two care facilities and Royal Inland Hospital, Castanet Kamloops asked residents what they are most affected by, or what concerns them the most.

Coun. Mike O'Reilly said while he believes Kamloops residents have been as proactive as they can, it's evident community spread is still happening.

"Certainly it's hitting Kamloops right now, and we need to be hyper vigilant and really continuing our efforts," he said.

Overall, Interior Health reported a slight dip in cases last week, but numbers remain high.

To see more, watch the video above.