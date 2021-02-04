Kamloops man charged after setting small fires downtown, police say

Photo: Rob Gibson

A Kamloops man is facing mischief charges after a series of small fires were set on Victoria Street.

Keghan Samuel Cosh, 38, of Kamloops, is charged with one count of mischief, but has been released by a judge with conditions.

On Jan. 27, around 2 p.m., police responded to a report of a man setting fires at a building on the 400-block of Victoria Street.

RCMP and Kamloops Fire Rescue arrived and the small fire had already been put out, but a witness was able to provide police with a name and description of the suspect.

About an hour later, police were called to the 100-block of Fourth Avenue with reports of a man who was allegedly blocking traffic with a small fire in a parking lot.

Cosh was located, arrested and held in custody for court.