Kamloops photographer wins Canadian Forest Industries Magazine photo contest

Photo: Canadian Forest Industries Magazine Andrea Robinson's winning submission

A Kamloops photographer has won the fifth annual Forestry Photo Contest and her photo is the most recent cover of Canadian Forest Industries (CFI) Magazine.

Kamloops shooter Andrea Robinson was the top photo winner of the contest put on by the BC Council of Forest Industries (COFI) and CFI.

“The forest industry has strong roots across B.C. and the photos we receive every year reflect that,” Susan Yurkovich, president and CEO of COFI, said in a press release. “As always, the photographs show the diversity and beauty of our forests and forest products.”

Participants from all over British Columbia sent in photos portraying forests as part of everyday life.

Forty-one photos were submitted between October and December, and 10 were selected for the January-February edition of CFI.

As the top winner, Robinson will receive a $500 gift card for Canadian Tire.

Kamloops photographer Mitchell Cheek received an honourable mention in the contest. He photographed the Tsawwassen First Nation building a youth centre and Durfled Log Homes provided beautifully preserved logs for its frame.

All photos from the contest can be seen here.