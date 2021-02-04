One additional case reported Thursday for COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital

Photo: Kristen Holliday The COVID-19 testing facility in Kamloops.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops has grown by an additional case.

According to a statement Thursday from Interior Health, the RIH outbreak now sits at 92 cases — 32 patients and 60 staff. That’s an increase of one staff case from Wednesday.

The outbreak was first reported on Jan. 22 with eight cases. One person has died in connection with the outbreak.

According to Interior Health, 58 cases associated with the RIH outbreak are considered active, down one from Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Interior Health chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers said the outbreak remains contained to two wards on the sixth floor of the hospital.