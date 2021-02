Photo: The Canadian Press

Another flight from Calgary to Kamloops has reported a COVID-19 exposure, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

WestJet flight 3111 on Feb.1 confirmed the case, with rows 12-18 being impacted.

The exposure is the second in a week. An exposure was reported on the same WestJet flight on Jan. 26.

The BCCDC says Passengers in the rows affected should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days