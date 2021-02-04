Body of miner killed in mudslide accident at New Afton recovered; work still halted at mine

Photo: Contributed New Gold New Afton mine in Kamloops

The body of the man who died at the New Afton mine in Kamloops on Tuesday has been recovered.

According to a statement from New Gold, the body was found at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

An online fundraiser has identified the deceased as Ray Rosenberg, a contract driller working at New Afton.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident," Renaud Adams, New Gold president and CEO, said in a news release.

"Nothing is more important than the health and safety of everyone who works at New Gold. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the contractor employee. New Gold has arranged for grief counselling for all our employees and contractors.”

All activity at the mine remains suspended pending a number of ongoing investigations.

New Gold has said the death was the result of a mud rush. In addition to the fatality, two mine workers were injured.