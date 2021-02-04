RCMP remind Kamloops drivers to take it slow on snowy streets

Photo: Brianne Foley

Thursday morning brought flurries to the Kamloops region and emergency crews have reported an increase in accidents due to the slippery conditions.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said drivers need to slow down.

“Speed limits are for ideal driving conditions only," Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops.

"They are not posted there as something you have to keep up with all the time. When the road is clear, and it’s dry and a nice day, and visibility is good, that is the maximum speed you’re allowed to do.

“When it’s not perfect driving conditions, slow down.”

As February trends towards a typical Kamloops winter, drivers are reminded to give themselves more time and space on the road.

“Extra time, extra space as well," Evelyn said.

"If the road is icy or wet, things like braking is going to take longer. If you’re at your destination two or three minutes later its not the end of the world, but if you get in a car crash, it’s going to hold you up a heck of a lot more.”