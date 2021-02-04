Kamloops MP Cathy McLeod announces she will not be seeking reelection

Photo: Facebook

Cathy McLeod announced Thursday morning she will not be seeking re-election as MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.

McLeod has been elected MP in four consecutive terms, serving in the House of Commons for 12 years.

In a video posted to her social media accounts, McLeod said it’s been an honour to serve the riding.

“I’ve decided I will not put my name forward when that time comes. It’s certainly been an honour, a privilege, a pleasure to serve you over the past 12 years,” she said.

“I hope to write a few more chapters in my life before the final conclusion.”

McLeod thanked those in Ottawa and in her riding office for their support, and the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo constituents for putting faith in her over the past four elections.

“As I go throughout the riding, I look at the many initiatives that we’ve worked on together, the wonderful people I’ve met, and of course, in Ottawa, the opportunity to make a real difference on the national stage in terms of influencing the direction of our country,” she said.

McLeod was appointed shadow minister for Crown-Indigenous Relations by Conservative leader Erin O’Toole in September. She has previously served as the shadow minister for Indigenous and Northern affairs, and Forestry and Mining.

In her statement, McLeod expressed her ongoing support for the Conservative party.

“There’s certainly going to be enormous challenges ahead, and I believe that Erin and his team are the only ones who are going to be meet the economic challenges ahead,” McLeod said.

“Certainly, I’ll do whatever I can to make sure he does get elected.”