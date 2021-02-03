COVID-19 cases remain high in Kamloops, according to latest BC CDC data

Photo: Castanet Staff

Kamloops recorded a slight dip in confirmed COVID-19 cases last week, though numbers still remain high.

According to data released on Wednesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 117 positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Kamloops local health area between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30 — seven fewer than the record 124 the region saw the previous week.

The Kamloops local health area includes the city as well as Sun Peaks, Chase, Barriere, Logan Lake and Savona.

In the first two weeks of January, the Kamloops local health area recorded 68 and 62 cases. Between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16, the region saw 97 confirmed cases, followed by 124 between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23.

On a per capita basis, Merritt saw the most COVID-19 cases last week of any Kamloops-area community. According to the BC CDC data, 24 cases were recorded in the Merritt local health area last week.

Salmon Arm saw a big improvement in last week’s numbers. The Shuswap city recorded 26 cases between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, less than half of the 55 recorded the week prior.