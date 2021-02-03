Police arrest Kamloops man wanted for multiple offences

Photo: RCMP

A wanted Kamloops man was arrested Monday at a residence in the Shuswap.

According to a police statement, Steven Stuart Douglas Gardner was taken into custody by members of Kamloops RCMP’s Targeted Enforcement Unit, assisted by Chase RCMP.

Gardner, 25, had his last name tattooed on his back and the word “untouchable” on his left forearm, according to a description given by police.

Gardner was wanted by police for offences related to firearms, driving and breaching a release order. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.