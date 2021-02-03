Accused's illness postpones start of first-degree murder trial in Kamloops

Photo: Castanet Staff

A murder trial slated to begin this week in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops has been delayed for the second time — this time because the accused is sick with flu-like symptoms.

Hugh McIntosh’s trial on one count each of first-degree murder and attempted murder had been slated to get underway on Monday, but it was pushed back after a potential illness delayed jury selection.

The trial was then supposed to have begun on Thursday, but B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley granted an adjournment application from McIntosh on Monday seeking some time to recover. Court heard McIntosh, who is in custody, is sick and has seen a doctor at Royal Inland Hospital.

McIntosh was arrested following a shooting at an apartment in Brocklehurst on Feb. 15, 2019. One person was killed and another was wounded.

Gordie Braaten, also charged in connection to the shooting, is scheduled to stand trial next month in front of a separate B.C. Supreme Court jury.

When it begins, McIntosh’s will be the first jury trial in Kamloops during the COVID-19 pandemic. Extensive renovations last fall to one of the B.C. Supreme Court courtrooms at the Kamloops Law Courts saw the jury box expanded and plexiglass dividers erected between seats.