Kamloops  

Officer bitten while responding to mental health crisis, police say

Mountie bitten during arrest

A police officer was assaulted while responding to a report that someone had shot themselves Saturday evening, according to RCMP.

Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Mounties responded to reports of a possible mental health crisis in the Nechako Drive area in Juniper Ridge, according to a press release.

Once on scene, officers confirmed there were no injuries. While the individual was being searched for possible weapons, they became allegedly combative and bit a police officer, according to the RCMP statement.

The individual was arrested and released with an agreement to appear in court.

