Kamloops RCMP arrested suspects in two separate vehicle thefts over the weekend

Photo: Kristen Holliday Police responded to two separate reports of stolen trucks over the weekend.

Kamloops police recovered two stolen trucks over the weekend, with a suspect in one of the incidents now facing charges.

According to a press release, RCMP responded to a report of a stolen truck on 10th Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. The truck was abandoned on the 1100-block of Battle Street and a man matching the suspect’s description was located nearby, according to police.

John Beauchemin, a 34-year-old Kamloops resident, faces several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited and failing to obey a curfew.

Beauchemin is being held in custody until his court appearance Thursday.

A second truck was stolen on Sunday as it was left running to warm up, according to police.

At around 5:50 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a stolen vehicle travelling down Tranquille Road. The stolen truck was being followed by its owner.

Police located the truck and followed it until it parked in a lot on Dallas Drive, where a man exited the vehicle and was arrested.

The man was held in custody and later released with an agreement to appear in court at a future date.