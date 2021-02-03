COVID-19 cases at Kamloops high school reach 15 as district looks into house party allegations

Photo: Castanet Staff

The number of people in the Sa-Hali secondary community with COVID-19 is now at 15 — 12 students and three staff.

Seven of those infections have been confirmed by way of positive test since Sunday.

Kamloops-Thompson school district Supt. Terry Sullivan told Castanet Kamloops officials are aware of allegations of a large-scale house party having taken place in recent weeks involving Sa-Hali students.

“I’ve heard that, too,” he said when asked about a potential party being connected to the recent rash of cases among students and staff at the school.

“But we can’t find any evidence, and we’ve asked. That’s not to say it did happen or it didn’t happen, but we can’t find any evidence.”

Sa-Hali secondary is nearly empty this week. Sullivan said only about 20 per cent of students — roughly 180 of the school’s 900 — are showing up for class. The remainder are either choosing to stay home or undergoing mandatory self-isolation at the direction of Interior Health.

As of Wednesday, nine Kamloops schools are on Interior Health’s school exposure list.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is slated to announce on Thursday new measures aimed at keeping students safe in the province’s schools.