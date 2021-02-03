Young Kamloops sex offender could get two-year sentence for attack on 14-year-old girl

Photo: Castanet Staff

A young Kamloops sex offender who forced himself on a 14-year-old girl he met at a church summer camp could spend two years in prison.

The man, who is now 20, cannot be named under a court-ordered ban on publication protecting the identity of his victim.

He was 18 on Christmas Eve in 2018 when he invited the young girl, who was visiting family in Kamloops, to his home. The pair had met previously at a Christian summer camp and had been communicating by text and on social media for a number of years.

After some consensual kissing in his bedroom, court heard, the man forcibly undid the girl’s pants and sexually assaulted her.

Despite his young age, the man was previously a convicted sex offender. In fact, he was convicted of two counts of sexual assault less than two weeks before the Christmas Eve assault.

“If he needed a reminder, [the man] got one 11 days before committing the offence that is before this court,” Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said Wednesday during a sentencing hearing in Kamloops provincial court.

“[He] should have known full well. Everyone should know full well, but [him] especially, that you need consent from a sexual partner.”

Drake said the man is considered by probation officials to be an untreated sex offender because he failed to complete counselling during his probation term following his 2018 convictions. In that instance, court heard, he raped the same adult woman twice while a youth.

Drake suggested a sentence in the range of 18 to 24 months in prison followed by a two-year probation term. Defence lawyer Jay Michi said he thinks a sentence between nine and 12 months would be more appropriate.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stephen Harrison has reserved his decision. Lawyers will meet next week to set a date for sentencing.

The man remains free on bail.