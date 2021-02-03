Slow growth in pair of Kamloops long-term care facility COVID-19 outbreaks

Photo: Contributed

One more person has tested positive at Westsyde Care Residences since Tuesday, while COVID-19 case numbers are holding steady at Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Centre.

According to numbers released from Interior Health, as of Wednesday afternoon, there are 19 people at Westsyde testing positive for COVID-19, including 10 residents and nine staff.

All Westsyde cases are active.

At Gemstone, 25 people — 17 residents and eight staff — have tested positive for the virus since an outbreak was declared on Jan. 13.

Three Gemstone cases are still active, and two deaths have been attributed to the outbreak.