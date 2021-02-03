Kamloops hospital outbreak grows by five cases on Wednesday, now sits at 91

Photo: Castanet Staff

The COVID-19 outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops has grown by an additional five cases.

According to a statement Wednesday from Interior Health, the RIH outbreak now sits at 91 cases — 32 patients and 59 staff. That’s an increase of two patient cases and three staff cases from Monday.

The outbreak was first reported on Jan. 22 with eight cases. One person has died in connection with the outbreak.

According to Interior Health, 59 cases associated with the RIH outbreak are considered active, unchanged from Tuesday.