Twin Rivers Education Centre announced COVID-19 exposure event Tuesday

Photo: Facebook

Twin Rivers Education Centre has been added to the list of Kamloops schools with COVID-19 exposure events.

Potential exposures at the centre occurred between Jan. 26 and Jan. 28.

In a statement, Cory Carmichael, Twin Rivers principal, said Interior Health is performing contact tracing to determine if anyone else in the school community was a close contact of the individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Twin Rivers runs continuing education for adults returning to school and a number of education programs for youth.