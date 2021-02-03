Kamloops exhibit will go ahead in person, with the option of virtual attendance

Photo: kamloopsart.ca Previous Art Exposed exhibit in Kamloops

A lot has been cancelled, but Art Exposed Regional Exhibit will see its eleventh annual event take place this year.

The Kamloops Arts Council announced that the community visual arts exhibit will be going forward March 5 to March 13.

"Art Exposed gave me a great opportunity to showcase my art and reach a large number of people in the community. It's always challenging as an artist to find places to show artwork, so this is a great benefit, especially if you are a new artist or new to the community,” Kamloops artist Insun Kang said in a press release.

The exhibit allows local artists to display their work, no matter what type of artwork they produce. Artists can submit up to two works of art , and all will be displayed at the Kamloops Old Courthouse for the exhibit.

The last couple years 200 pieces of art by 150 artists were displayed, with a number of them selling. Kang emphasizes how easy it is to display and sell art at the exhibit.

“Also, as KAC promotes the event, I don't have to come up with promotion and marketing ideas by myself. I find it's inspiring to see all of the artwork and meet artists in one place. You don't get this kind of opportunity often."

As usual, the exhibit is open to all residents of the TNRD and any artwork style.

The exhibit is not a competition, but rather a place for any level of artist to publicly display their work to gain exposure, receive feedback and propel their careers.

Applications are open until Feb. 14 and the works are judged by a panel of three jurors from the arts community. To apply, click here.

For COVID-19 safety, only four people will be allowed at a time, and will be required to wear a mask. Artwork will also be available for online viewing.