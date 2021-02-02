Victim of accident at Kamloops mine identified as father of four

Photo: GoFundMe

The man who died in a mudslide at New Afton mine on Tuesday is being remembered as a devoted father of four.

A GoFundMe page, organized by Tasha Gruber, said Ray Rosenberg’s partner and four young children are “reeling” after his sudden death as a result of the mining accident.

“Ray was an amazing father, son, partner, friend, brother-in-law and all-around person. He was the sole provider of their family, and took pride in providing for them,” Gruber, who identified herself as a family member, wrote on the fundraising page.

In two hours, the GoFundMe campaign has raised just over $5,200 for the family.

The mudslide, which took place just after 1:30 a.m. trapped Rosenberg, a contract driller, along with two other workers, according to a statement from New Gold.

The other two workers were employees of the company. They have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are underway by the BC Coroners Service and B.C.’s chief inspector of mines. Kamloops Mounties told Castanet Kamloops on Tuesday police had concluded an investigation and determined no criminality was involved in the incident.