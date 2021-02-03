COVID case counts rise at Westsyde Care and Brocklehurst Gemstone care facilities

Photo: Contributed

One day after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Westsyde Care Residences, the number of cases at the long-term care facility increased by 50 per cent, according to numbers from Interior Health.

The health authority’s Tuesday report also showed rising numbers of COVID-19 cases at Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Centre, the site of an outbreak that's been ongoing since Jan. 13.

According to Interior Health, a total of 18 people at Westsyde Care Residences have tested positive for the virus, including 11 residents and seven staff — an increase from 12 infections reported when the outbreak was declared on Monday.

At the Brocklehurst Gemstone care facility, there have been 25 cases of COVID-19, affecting 17 residents and 10 staff members, an increase of two after several days of unchanged numbers. Only three cases are currently active.

Two deaths have been connected to the outbreak at Gemstone, according to Interior Health.