Virus exposures reported at St. Ann's Academy and Arthur Stevenson elementary

St. Ann’s Academy and Arthur Stevenson elementary announced COVID-19 exposure events Tuesday, bringing the total number of Kamloops schools with virus cases to 10.

St. Ann’s is the first independent school in the city to report a potential exposure event.

According to Interior Health, the exposure at St. Ann’s occurred from Jan. 27 to 29.

A statement from Deanna Steptoe, principal for Arthur Stevenson elementary, said exposure occurred from Jan. 25 to 26. Steptoe’s statement, posted on the school website, confirmed a school community member tested positive for the virus and is self-isolating at home.

Other elementary schools reporting potential exposures include Summit elementary, from Jan. 19 to 21, Marion Schilling elementary, on Jan. 21, Beattie elementary, on Jan. 21 and 22, and Aberdeen elementary on Jan. 22.

Secondary schools reporting exposure events include Valleyview secondary, on Jan. 20, NorKam secondary, from Jan. 20 to 22, Westsyde secondary, from Jan. 27 to 28. Sa-Hali secondary is reporting COVID-19 exposures from Jan. 19 to 20, and between Jan. 25 to 29.