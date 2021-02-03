Kamloops' Paramount Theatre is opening doors to the public once again

The Paramount Theatre is reopening for private viewings with approval from Interior Health, after COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings shut the downtown Kamloops cinema's doors in November.

In order to bring in much-needed revenue, Dušan Magdolen, executive director of the Kamloops Film Society and the operator of the Paramount, asked the health authority if the theatre could proceed with private bookings.

According to Magdolen, Interior Health decided to allow bookings for up to six people who are in the same household.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, date nights are available at the cost of $150 for two people. This includes a two-and-a-half hour viewing, two bottled beverages, two bags of popcorn and a bag of candy.

More individuals can be added for an additional cost, or a household can choose to book a family night package for six.

The family package costs $225 for the same amount of theatre time, six bags of popcorn, bottled drinks and small candies.

In an interview with Castanet Kamloops, Magdolen said people have brought gaming systems to the theatre as well, enjoying the competition on the large screen with surround sound.

"Everyone who has gamed here has had a really great time," he said.

Moviegoers can bring their own movies, laptops or gaming system to make use of the booking.

More information is available on the Kamloops Film Society website, and reservations can be made by emailing [email protected]