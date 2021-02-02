Five additional COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday as part of Kamloops hospital outbreak

Photo: Castanet Staff

The COVID-19 outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops has grown by an additional five cases.

According to a statement Tuesday from Interior Health, the RIH outbreak now sits at 86 cases — 30 patients and 56 staff. That’s an increase of five staff cases from Monday.

The outbreak was first reported on Jan. 22 with eight cases. One person has died in connection with the outbreak.

According to Interior Health, 59 cases associated with the RIH outbreak are considered active — down from 65 on Monday.