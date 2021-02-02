Body located in river in Kamloops on Tuesday believed to be that of drowned swimmer, police say

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews were staged along Schubert Drive near Chestnut Avenue on Friday.

Search crews have located the body of a man who drowned last week while trying to swim across the North Thompson River.

The find was made on Tuesday afternoon near Baker Street and Schubert Drive in North Kamloops.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops members of an RCMP dive team located the man.

“There’s no next of kin notification or anything like that, but the coroner is going to the location right now,” she said.

“The body matches the description that was provided.”

Police and fire crews, as well as Kamloops Search and Rescue, were called to the North Thompson River near Chestnut Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday last week for a report of a man having gone under while in the water.

Witnesses said the man had been dunking his head underwater and attempting to swim across the river when he failed to resurface.

The man was described as being white and in his 30s, wearing a blue jacket.

Evelyn said the man’s body was found in shallow water.