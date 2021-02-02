Pedestrian struck in downtown Kamloops street may have been hit intentionally, police say

Photo: Tim Petruk Police and fire crews tend to a pedestrian struck on Nicola Street near Third Avenue just before noon on Tuesday.

Police believe a driver may have intentionally struck a pedestrian on a downtown Kamloops street on Tuesday.

A man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck on Nicola Street east of Third Avenue at about 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

“Police are in the early stages of their investigation as they continue to gather physical and eye witness evidence at the scene,” she said.

“Although the investigation is still ongoing at this time, initial findings suggest the pedestrian and the driver were known to each other and the circumstances surrounding this incident may have involved criminality.”

One woman was arrested at the scene.

Police have taped off Nicola Street between Third and Fourth avenues.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.