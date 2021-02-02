Kamloops Mounties looking into allegations of repeated vandalism targeting healthcare workers

Photo: Facebook/Yanini Yaretz Yanina Yaretz says she found this screw beneath her tire following a shift at Ponderosa Lodge.

Police are investigating a string of vandalism dating back months appearing to target healthcare workers.

Mounties have received three separate complaints about tires being punctured on vehicles parked near Ponderosa Lodge, next to Royal Inland Hospital on Columbia Street.

Yanina Yaretz, a care aide at Ponderosa, told Castanet Kamloops she’s been targeted seven times — most recently on Monday.

Yaretz said she became suspicious following a string of three flat tires over the summer.

“I started wondering, ‘Why is it always my back left?’” she said.

“I looked after work one day and I found a big screw. I was like, ‘Somebody’s out to get me.’ Then I started getting letters asking if I was going to heaven.”

Yaretz said she thinks more than 20 employees at Ponderosa have been targeted, some having to pay upwards of $1,000 to replace their tires.

“I honestly don’t know why he feels the need to attack healthcare workers,” she said.

“We’re quiet. We park our cars and we walk to our building.”

Yaretz said the vandal has been caught a number of times on video surveillance, and she’s handed the footage over to police.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties are looking into the allegations.

“The file remains open,” she said.

“Police are still actively looking for the person in that footage.”

Evelyn urged anyone with information to call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.