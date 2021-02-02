Kamloops high school nearly empty after six COVID-19 cases confirmed among students in last two days

Photo: Facebook Sa-Halie secondary school in Kamloops.

Eighty per cent of students at a Kamloops high school are staying home this week after six confirmed COVID-19 cases among students in the last two days.

Kamloops-Thompson school district Supt. Terry Sullivan told Castanet Kamloops 17 Sa-Hali secondary teachers are off and only about 20 per cent of the school’s students are showing up for class this week.

“As the number of cases increases, then the number of students not attending also increases,” Sullivan said.

“Parents will withdraw their students until they see the situation has stabilized. Right now, we need to see this situation at Sa-Hali secondary stabilized, then I think we will see parents send their kids back to school.”

Two Sa-Hali teachers have tested positive for COVID-19, Sullivan said, and a further 15 have been told by Interior Health to self-isolate, meaning a number of substitute teachers have been called into action at the school.

“We have TOCs in place, so we’re continuing to operate,” he said.

“We have a decrease in the number of staff, especially self-isolating, but we also have a significant decrease in the number of students.”

Sullivan said the option to temporarily shutter Sa-Hali and move all learning online remains on the table, but will only be considered if the situation continues to worsen.

“There’s a risk to doing that, quite frankly, and I don’t believe we’d necessarily help reduce the transmission of the virus by closing the school and having students interact in the community,” he said.

“I think closing schools is something we’d want to do only as a last resort.”

Sullivan said he thinks the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Kamloops schools is the result of increased social interactions among students over the Christmas break.

“I think we can say it’s a result of students not being in school,” he said.

Sullivan urged Sa-Hali parents to remain calm — something he said they have been doing, for the most part.

“Parents have been pretty good,” he said.

“Truthfully, we really have not been deluged with calls from parents, and it’s because we’re being transparent about when the exposures are taking place. Parents have been overwhelmingly supportive of what we’re doing.”

As of Tuesday, the Interior Health school exposure list shows exposures at Sa-Hali on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, as well as every day last week.

Sa-Hali is one of eight Kamloops schools currently on the list.