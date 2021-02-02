Start of Kamloops murder trial pushed back as precaution after potential illness delays jury selection

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops murder trial has been delayed briefly due to complications that arose over the weekend in selecting a jury.

Hugh McIntosh’s trial on one count each of first-degree murder and attempted murder had been slated to get underway on Monday in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops, but jury selection on Saturday was delayed as a precaution due to potential illness, Castanet Kamloops has learned.

A jury is now expected to be selected on Tuesday evening, with McIntosh's trial potentially getting underway on Thursday.

McIntosh was arrested following a shooting at an apartment in Brocklehurst on Feb. 15, 2019. One person was killed and another was wounded.

Gordie Braaten, also charged in connection to the shooting, is scheduled to stand trial next month in front of a separate B.C. Supreme Court jury.

When it begins, McIntosh’s will be the first jury trial in Kamloops during the COVID-19 pandemic. Extensive renovations to one of the B.C. Supreme Court courtrooms at the Kamloops Law Courts last fall saw the jury box expanded and plexiglass dividers erected between seats.